PayPal’s new logo is a bold redesign of a famous font

News
By
published

Good riddance italics.

PayPal new logo
(Image credit: PayPal/Pentagram)

After twenty-five years of pioneering the digital payment world, PayPal has unveiled a new brand identity in its boldest revamp yet. The clean new look is a striking evolution that reinforces the brand's authority – a contemporary reimagining that combines class with minimalist sophistication.

Across Creative Bloq's Typography Week, we've already seen some stunning design inspiration, diving into typographic design's rich heritage and exciting future. PayPal's striking logo evolution is a prime example of how one of the most iconic fonts in famous logos can be expertly reimagined as a fresh and authoritative brand identity with a timeless appeal.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles