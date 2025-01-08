Puma pounces on Tiger Woods' logo design in new lawsuit

The golfer has a "target on his back" over Sun Day Red design.

Tiger Woods promoting new brand Sun Day Red

Tiger Woods unveils his new brand Sun Day Red

 (Image credit: Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images)

Weeks after splitting from Nike last January, Tiger Woods revealed a new brand named Sun Day Red. Promising to "bring a new and elevated standard to performance wear and luxury lifestyle fashion," Woods' brand includes a clever logo featuring a tiger with fifteen stripes, each representing one of Woods' fifteen major titles. But in the year since its unveiling, the logo has caused some legal headaches for Woods' brand.

Back in September, cooling product manufacturer Tigeraire claimed that Sun Day Red "unlawfully hijacked" its logo. And now an even bigger contender has emerged, with sportswear brand Puma launching a lawsuit of its own. One of the defining features of the best logos ever is their uniqueness – but is Puma reaching a little with its claims?

