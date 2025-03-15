The Chupa Chups logo was created by an art legend in just one hour

How am I just finding this out?

Chupa Chups logo
(Image credit: Chupa Chups logo)

We're no strangers to logo lore here at Creative Bloq so it's rare that I'm genuinely surprised by a design history story – until now. To this day, legendary lollipop brand Chupa Chups is known for its timeless logo but it turns out its early origins are actually a rare piece of art history. Why? The Chupa Chups logo is a Salvador Dali original.

Yes, the iconic Spanish artist is the mastermind behind the early Chupa Chups logo that inspired the design we know and love today. Since its creation it has become one of the best logos of all time thanks to its bold colours and classic appeal, becoming an instantly recognisable beacon of nostalgia.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

