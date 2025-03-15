We're no strangers to logo lore here at Creative Bloq so it's rare that I'm genuinely surprised by a design history story – until now. To this day, legendary lollipop brand Chupa Chups is known for its timeless logo but it turns out its early origins are actually a rare piece of art history. Why? The Chupa Chups logo is a Salvador Dali original.

Yes, the iconic Spanish artist is the mastermind behind the early Chupa Chups logo that inspired the design we know and love today. Since its creation it has become one of the best logos of all time thanks to its bold colours and classic appeal, becoming an instantly recognisable beacon of nostalgia.

Dali's Chupa Chups logo (1969) vs current logo design. (Image credit: Chupa Chups)

In 1969 Salvador Dali was approached by Chupa Chups company founder Enric Bernat to create a new logo. Getting to work Dali began doodling potential designs and after an hour, he settled on a simple yellow daisy design housing the original Chupa Chups wordmark. With a keen eye for design, Dali insisted that the new logo go atop the lollipop, so as not to be lost when the treat was unwrapped.

Since Dali's design, the logo has remained fairly unchanged, with only slight modernisations added. The iconic silhouette of the design is still present today, proving the timeless and enduring power of Dali's creative vision.