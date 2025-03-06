Turns out Oreo's had 12 logos since 1912, and they're a beautiful ride through design history

News
By
published

Pure retro joy.

Oreo logos
(Image credit: Logopedia/Oreo)

Happy Oreo Day! No, I didn't really realise this was a thing either. But I'm delighted I've found out about it because it's led me to a beautiful graphic design moment, full of retro joy that beautifully charts design across the decades.

It turns out the Oreo logo has been around since 1912, and since then has taken on some stunning logos that encapsulate the design of the time. Though today the logo is quite minimal and, dare I say, bland (certainly not one of our best logo picks) that hasn't always been the case. Some of the old ones were fabulous. Stand by as I show you some logos (almost) as delicious as the cookies themselves.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple logo
The 10 best logos of all time
five different logos on a pink to yellow gradient background
The best logos of the 2020s (so far)
five of the best logos of the 2000s on a gradient background
The best logos of the 2000s
Poster with young model and the slogan &quot;Not your mother&#039;s Tiffany&#039;
The best rebrands of all time
Oatly
The best rebrands of the 2010s, chosen by experts
Five of the best logos of the 2010s
The best logos of the 2010s
Latest in Logos & Icons
Oreo logos
Turns out Oreo's had 12 logos since 1912, and they're a beautiful ride through design history
Amazon and Beverly Hills Polo Club logos
Amazon slammed by judge in 'landmark' logo dispute ruling
Old and new Facebook Messenger logos
Meta's changed the Facebook Messenger logo at the worst possible time
NBA logo on red
The photo behind the NBA logo has surprisingly humble origins
Ford logo in two versions
The Ford logo is suddenly causing major confusion online
NASA/Apple/Nike logos with chrome effect
From Apple to Nike, I’m mesmerised by these hypnotising chrome logos
Latest in News
Oreo logos
Turns out Oreo's had 12 logos since 1912, and they're a beautiful ride through design history
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic helps power Sega to the top as the most highly rated games studio
An Apple MacBook Air M3 on a table
Apple's new MacBook Air colours mark the end of an era
Meghan Markle As Ever
Everyone loves to hate Meghan Markle's branding – but her approach is better than you think
Image from Disney Snow White remake
Disney should own Snow White’s character design backlash
Glastonbury Festival 2025 poster
The new Glastonbury Festival poster falls flat with forgettable retro design