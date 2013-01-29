March 2013 (#238)

If you still think of SEO as snake oil touted by greasy algorithm-chasers in cheap suits, Bryson Meunier has some news for you. Today it's recognised as a useful, legitimate discipline that's simply about connecting relevant content with relevant searchers, and our main feature this month explains why and how SEO should be considered right from the start of your web projects. Elsewhere in the magazine CSS3 PIE creator Jason Johnston looks at how polyfills can be used to make modern web features work in older browsers; Emma Lewis combines a Masonry layout with in-page category filtering and infinite scroll and Josh Netherton provides a guide to making an animated features block. Plus:

Martin Cooper interviews Paul Boag

Our Big Question panel discusses how to go looking for new client work

Tutorial: seven ways towards better APIs