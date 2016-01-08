The news in GIFs: the one with Gumtree's new tree

With such busy schedules to keep, you might not have had the chance to catch up on this week's biggest design news stories. Lucky for you, we've rounded them up in this handy little list that will make sure you get to the good stuff, quickly.

The new look has gone down pretty well so far

With one in four people in the UK using Gumtree at least once a month, it's important for the giant classifieds site to have a clear, simple brand image that cultivates an online community. Thanks to help from Koto, that's exactly what they've now got.

Revealed yesterday, its new site design and branding is based on three core principles: modern, simple and digital.

The exhibition celebrates women in the comic book industry

Held at London's House of Illustration, 'Comix Creatrix: 100 Women Making Comics' explores female comic creators working across genres and generations. The exhibition features original artwork by 100 women, from the 1800s to present day, spanning every genre from comedy to fantasy – many seen in public for the first time.

Get ahead of the game with this free six week course

From UXPin, the popular collaborative UX platform also known for its free design library, comes a six-week e-course, absolutely free.

Taught by Carrie Cousins, a digital designer turned author with 20+ years of experience, this course is delivered straight to your email with lessons every week.

Designer's aren't too keen on the new BBC Three look

Home to new comedy, pioneering documentaries and seemingly infinite repeats of Family Guy, BBC Three has kicked off 2016 by revealing a striking new logo. Yet despite keeping the Beeb's iconic block encased letters, this eye-catching logo has been quick to attract criticism.

Pennies a little tight this month? Don't worry – treat yourself and pay what you can

The web houses a new kind of art and it comes in the form of web design. Coding makes incredible designs possible as long as you know what you’re doing with it. You can start the year right by picking up the skills you need with the help of the Learn to Code Bundle, on sale now for a price you choose.

Get the insider scoop on how the Star Wars artist got to where he is today

In his own words, Dave Seeley's work is "engaging, intense, gritty, sexy, nuanced, heroic, epic, spatial and atmospheric." The artist has painted for the publishing, film and video, and advertising industries. For a special Star Wars edition of ImagineFX, the team had the honor of chatting to the phenomenal talent, where he spills some secrets.

Brush up on your photography skills with this pay-what-you-want bundle

Having a basic understanding of the art will go a long way, and you can add new abilities to your repertoire to get even better. The Expert Photography Bundle is here to make you a pro, and you can pick your price for it!

