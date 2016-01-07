New exhibit tracks colourful history of women in comics

There is no shortage of incredible female comic illustrators on display at the exhibition (Image ©Laura Callaghan)

Comics aren't a new medium, but from humble beginning as sequential satires and newspaper strips they have evolved into a complex and powerful literary and aesthetic form.

It may come as a suprise to some, but women have been present throughout this evolution, creating some of the most defining and provocative works of the medium.

Comix Creatrix: 100 Women Making Comics explores these female comic creators working across genres and generations. The exhibition features original artwork by 100 women, from the 1800s to present day, spanning every genre from comedy to fantasy – many seen in public for the first time.

The exhibition, at London's House of Illustration, is the UK's largest ever exhibit of leading female comic artists and presents innovative creators, the Victorian cartoonist Marie Duval and Moomin's creator, Tove Jansson; as well as more modern innovators Posy Simmonds, Audrey Niffenegger and Nina Bunjevac.

Work from contemporary comic artist, Isabel Greenberg's acclaimed title, "Encyclopedia of Early Earth" will be on display

The show will debunk the myth that women have had a limited input into the world of comics, featuring 21st century work by British creators, and recognising ground-breaking works from the 19th and 20th centuries. The exhibit also will highlight the influence of international practitioners on the British scene.

Comix Creatrix: 100 Women Making Comics will take place at House of Illustration, King's Cross, London from 5 February to 15 May 2016.

