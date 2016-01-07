Free e-course on 2016 web trends

Sign up for this free course today!

From UXPin, the popular collaborative UX platform also known for its free design library, comes a six-week e-course, absolutely free.

Taught by Carrie Cousins, a digital designer turned author with 20+ years of experience, this course is delivered straight to your email with lessons every week.

Over the duration of the course, Cousins takes a deep dive into the techniques behind 6 essential web design trends for 2016. Each downloadable lesson spans between 50-80 pages.

This free e-course covers the topics that will play an integral role in UX design in the near future, including:

Card UI Patterns Usable Minimalism Elegant White Space Flat Design Reborn Delightful Micromoments Interaction Design and Animation Trends Modern Typography

Carrie Cousins translates theories into best practices point by point, and illustrates her points through examples and screenshots from the sites of over 120 successful companies like Google, Microsoft, Trello, Squarespace, and others.

If you're interested, you can enroll on the e-course and get the first lesson in your inbox right away.

