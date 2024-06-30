One Million Checkboxes is the most frustratingly brilliant website

It's a treat for ‘90s design fans.

Hello spelled out on the website One MIllion Tickboxes
(Image credit: One Million Tickboxes)

Sometimes the internet blesses us with something unexpectedly brilliant, and my latest online obsession is no different. One Million Checkboxes is a delightfully silly browser-based game where players are given (as the name suggests) one million tiny checkboxes to click. That's it. There's no aim and no further explanation needed – just click to your heart's content.

For all you '90s babies, the UX has a wonderfully retro feel that harks back to the minimalist website design of the early internet. There are no bells or whistles, just an endless sea of tickboxes ready to be checked, but be warned, the game is highly addictive and surprisingly frustrating.

