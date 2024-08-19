Artist revives iconic Obama poster design for Kamala Harris

And it's another winner.

Shepard Fairey Barrack Obama poster and Kamala Harris poster design
(Image credit: Shepard Fairey)

Sometimes you have to look back to move forward. Shepard Fairey's Hope poster design became synonymous with Barrack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, instilling a key one-word message that helped propel the Democrat candidate to victory over John McCain.

We included the piece in our pick of the best poster designs of all time, and it even entered the National Portrait Gallery's collection. Now Fairey has revisited the design as Kamala Harris seeks to prevent a convicted felon from retaking the White House and potentially ending US democracy. And the Obey Clothing founder has done it again.

