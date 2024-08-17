The Harris x Walz logo gets a subtle yet effective design tweak

Kerning fans, this one’s for you.

Harris x Walz logo 2024
(Image credit:  Harris 2024/Jonathan Hoefler)

The new Harris x Walz logo is arguably a fairly unassuming design, but beneath the surface, it's a symbol of unity and heritage in an uncertain political climate. Those who were on the fence about the logo design might be grateful to know that it's just had a (very subtle) makeover – a harmonious visual treat that hasn't gone unnoticed by design fans.

While the update appears minor, it manages to refine the logo without losing the powerful nuance of the original design. It's a testament to the power of composition, with the subtle tweaks adding a revitalised authority to an already strong, visually commanding design.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

