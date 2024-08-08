That 'underwhelming' Harris x Walz logo is more nuanced than you might think

News
By
published

It’s a symbol of authority in a climate of uncertainty.

Harris-Walz logo
(Image credit: Harris 2024)

Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris has unveiled her new logo after announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the upcoming election. While on the surface the Harris x Walz logo appears plain and practical, underneath it stands as a symbol of strength, paying homage to the women who paved the way before her.

When we think of the best logos of all time, there's no formula for achieving an iconic design, what's integral is that it must speak to the viewer through commanding visuals alone. Despite the backlash (and some gentle mockery from graphic designers), the Harris x Walz logo delivers exactly what's required of it – class and authority in a climate of uncertainty.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles