Fans can’t decide how many Jaws easter eggs are in this poster

Movie fans are divided over a Jaws poster, which clearly features a hidden predator of the deep. Cleverly disguised in the poster is a great white shark lurking in the shallows, but some fans think there are even more movie-based easter eggs buried in the design. Others, however, are not convinced.

Arguably it's a tough act to follow, as the original Jaws poster is widely considered one of the best film posters of all time. While I'm one for appreciating the subtlety of this poster, some fans of the franchise had some biting remarks, with many unconvinced by the alternative design.

For Jaws purists, this alternative poster is certainly a departure from the simplistic yet striking impact of the original. The design features an overhead view of the ocean meeting the beach, but take a closer look and the shoreline begins to resemble the head of a ferocious great white shark, complete with strategically placed waves that form its sharp teeth.

I'd say it's a subtle design, but definitely not indistinguishable – of course, the internet disagrees. Users on the r/DesignPorn subreddit were critical of the design, with one user commenting "I don't think it's very good. The shark's super derpy if you force yourself to see it." Another added, "I love this concept, but it misses the mark slightly, A bit too subtle."

If you're struggling to see the shark this might make things a little clearer. (Image credit: Imgur)

It's not to say that all Redditors were unconvinced, with many praising the design. Others spotted more easter eggs hidden within the poster, such as an additional shark hidden in the "eye" of the larger one and even characters from the original film. "Brody is sitting on the beach with his wife (about 11oclock from the cabanas), the dude and his dog are playing on the beach, the Kitner kid is swimming in his float and his mom is face down to the right of Brody," one astute user explains.

