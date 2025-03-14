Another day, another Tesla Cybertruck design fail

At this point it's starting to seem like the Tesla Cybertruck might actually be a joke. People have been laughing at the electric SUV since its disastrous unveiling in 2020, but now I'm starting to wonder if the whole enterprise was designed to troll us. How else to explain the veritable smorgasbord of design fails that have emerged over the last five years?

The latest problem? Oh, nothing much – just that it's falling apart. Deliveries of the vehicle have been placed on hold because of reports that trims are 'flying off' the supposedly bulletproof truck.

#CyberTruck owners are saying new deliveries are on hold because the cantrail trim pieces have been flying off and creating concerning hazards on highways.“Best truck ever made” BTW. 🤡$TSLA $TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/QfZ3jS12SxMarch 13, 2025

$TSLA cybertruck 'grill' glued on and randomly almost flies off 🤡🤡 Tesla cybertruck bullet proof but not when glue hardens and panels fall off https://t.co/MrAI6bbUKF pic.twitter.com/kZ6DUmlfaKMarch 12, 2025

As reported by Elektrek, the decorative trim that covers the roof ledge of the vehicle has become detached on some Cybertrucks – and some users have been sharing images and videos on social media (above) which show that the part is simply stuck on with glue.

Cybertruck Stainless Panels are falling off in Freezing Temperatures- THIS needs to be fixed - YouTube Watch On

As Elektrek reports, a containment hold occurs "when an automaker finds something wrong with newly produced vehicles and wants to hold deliveries to fix the issue so that it can avoid recalling vehicles in customers’ hands." Right now there are plenty of Cybertruck buyers reporting on social media and Reddit that their order has been delayed.

The litany of problems faced by the Cybertruck would make for hours of reading – but if you're looking for a fairly concise roundup, take a look at our recent treatise declaring it time to admit that Tesla's' 'EV of the future' is a dud.