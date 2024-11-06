Apple might soon revisit one of its most iconic computer designs

News
By
published

Its next display could be less iMac M4, and more iMac G4.

iMac G4 and Studio Display
The iMac G4 (left) and the Apple Studio Display (right) (Image credit: Apple/Future)

Apple may have just announced the super powerful new iMac, but the company could be planning to revisit another, similarly named desktop – at least from a design perspective. If recent reports are to be believed, Apple's next desktop display could look less iMac M4, and more iMac G4.

We've heard tell for a while that Apple is working on its first smart display technology for the home, with previous rumours suggesting it could resemble some kind of 'robot iPad'. But now, leakers are claiming the display could instead take design cues from one of the most iconic products from the company's history.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles