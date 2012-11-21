Topics

Star Wars snowflakes: they're out Hoth this world!

Now you can make your Christmas tree sexier than Leia in her gold bikini with these superb Star Wars snowflake designs!

Yes! We want Star Wars snowflakes on our tree this Christmas. Who wouldn't?

A long time ago on a Christmas tree far, far away, designer Anthony Herrera hung paper snowflakes created using characters and ships from the popular sci-fi franchise as inspiration.

He then provided PDF templates for download on his blog, and now he has added new characters and ships for 2012 - there are an amazing 24 to choose from.

R2D2 is just one of 24 different designs to choose from - or make them all!

Now you too can cut and craft Jedi, X-wing Fighters, robots and more to decorate your tree this festive season, but rather than use a light sabre we suggest you get hold of an x-acto knife and follow the tips in the following instructional video:

Head to Anthony Herrera's blog now to download any or all of the templates. May the firs be with you.

