Susan Kare’s playful Esc Keys collection embraces the spirit of escapism

Pixel art meets intricate craftsmanship.

Susan Kare&#039;s &quot;Panic!&quot; button as part of her Esc Keys collection
(Image credit: Susan Kare/Asprey Studio)

Legendary designer Susan Kare has debuted a series of 32 new handcrafted icons in a charming collection of enamelled computer keys and wearable art. Best known as the creative behind Apple's original Macintosh icons, Susan's legacy as one of the most famous graphic designers has continued to influence the creative sphere, adding a unique human feel to the conventional world of tech design.

If you don't recognise Susan's name, you'll likely be familiar with her timeless icon designs, such as the Happy Mac, the nostalgic floppy disk, and even the humble trash can. Since her legendary work with Apple in the 1980s, Susan has continued to pioneer the design world, building human-led creative solutions for countless clients. Now, her latest collection ushers in the opportunity to own a slice of design history, celebrating the intersection of art, technology, and intricate craftsmanship.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear

