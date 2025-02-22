Legendary designer Susan Kare has debuted a series of 32 new handcrafted icons in a charming collection of enamelled computer keys and wearable art. Best known as the creative behind Apple's original Macintosh icons, Susan's legacy as one of the most famous graphic designers has continued to influence the creative sphere, adding a unique human feel to the conventional world of tech design.

If you don't recognise Susan's name, you'll likely be familiar with her timeless icon designs, such as the Happy Mac, the nostalgic floppy disk, and even the humble trash can. Since her legendary work with Apple in the 1980s, Susan has continued to pioneer the design world, building human-led creative solutions for countless clients. Now, her latest collection ushers in the opportunity to own a slice of design history, celebrating the intersection of art, technology, and intricate craftsmanship.

(Image credit: Susan Kare/Asprey Studio)

Created in collaboration with Asprey Studio, the Esc Keys collection features a series of playful pixel art icons – from love hearts to 8-bit aliens. The unique icons are available as enamelled silver or gold vermeil computer keys or wearable art, and each piece is paired with a digital artwork inscribed on the blockchain to ensure ownership and provenance.

(Image credit: Susan Kare/Asprey Studio)

While each of the 32 designs has unique symbolism, some have a more personal tie to Susan's life. The collection's “panic!” key references the playful button on her original keyboard as "a lighthearted reminder of the need to escape the pressures of modern society," while the ‘Esc’ key is reimagined as a symbol of escapism, informing the wider theme of the joyous collection.

(Image credit: Susan Kare/Asprey Studio)

Find out more about the Esc Keys collection on the Asprey Studios website.