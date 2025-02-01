Barcelona-based illustrator Judy Kaufmann has created a stunning set of enamel pins inspired by iconic authors and books. Each design features slick illustrations with a delightfully graphic appeal, making every unique pin a standout piece of artistry.

It's challenging enough to create engaging book cover art, but shrinking those designs down to an instantly recognisable enamel pin is no mean feat. Judy has delighted literature and design fans alike with her intricate accessories, working with publishing houses across the USA, France, Spain and Denmark, and the good news is, there are more to come.

(Image credit: Judy Kaufmann)

Paying homage to classics like The Bell Jar and 1984, alongside legendary authors like Lewis Carroll and Virginia Woolf, each pin is a unique delight for avid readers. When asked about the inspiration behind the project, Judy tells Creative Bloq "I think the slogan I use for the pins, 'A book to wear,' explains it well: I love the idea of carrying favourite books in an unconventional format. I also love collaborating with bookstores, offering a product that complements books beautifully. And, of course, I’m deeply passionate about paying tribute to my favourite artists through my work."

(Image credit: Judy Kaufmann)

With a minimalist illustrative style and stripped-back colour palette, Judy's book pins have a distinct graphic appeal. "I wanted a collection that is somewhere between vintage and elegant, and I think so far only this colour palette has responded to that. Anyway, I am thinking about the next collection with new colours," she says. While it's hard to pick a favourite, Judy confesses "I love the pins of Toni Morrison, John Steinbeck, or Ms. Dalloway especially."

(Image credit: Judy Kaufmann)

Buy Judy's pins from her official store and discover more of her illustration work on her website.

