These beautiful enamel pins are a delight for bookworms

News
By
published

Judy Kaufmann creates "A book to wear".

Judy Kaufmann book cover enamel pins
(Image credit: Judy Kaufmann)

Barcelona-based illustrator Judy Kaufmann has created a stunning set of enamel pins inspired by iconic authors and books. Each design features slick illustrations with a delightfully graphic appeal, making every unique pin a standout piece of artistry.

It's challenging enough to create engaging book cover art, but shrinking those designs down to an instantly recognisable enamel pin is no mean feat. Judy has delighted literature and design fans alike with her intricate accessories, working with publishing houses across the USA, France, Spain and Denmark, and the good news is, there are more to come.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.