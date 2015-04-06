Is this free social media app gunning for Instagram's crown?

A new addition to the world of art inspiration apps, ArtStack is good because it keeps things simple

From well known artists - like Labyrinth's Brian Froud - or unknown talents are ready to 'stack'

ArtStack pitches itself as an art discovery tool with a social side.

Essentially, you can search out art that inspires you and add it to your personal art 'stack': an Instagram-like feed of collected favourite artworks that can be shared with other members of ArtStack.

You can follow other 'stackers' and artists (including gallery owners and curators) and create collections of your own by using the search bar in the main Explore section, where you can also see what's trending.

Following an artist's work means you keep on top of new additions and find similar artists

We searched for Brian Froud, created our own stack of his work and were then able to link up with members who are also interested in his work.

You can also discover exhibitions and follow artists whose work is being exhibited.

The interface takes some getting used to. We found the website easier to navigate initially and a better introduction to the burgeoning world of ArtStack.

However, sharing your own art is straightforward and the app is available for iOS and Android devices. ArtStack is absolutely worthwhile, especially as it's free.