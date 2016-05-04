Get lifetime access to high quality training videos

When you want to step your coding game up, turn to the expertise of Train Simple. You can get lifetime access to the collection of over 3,000 courses on sale right now for just $65 (approx. £44)!

Want to learn how to build and launch websites from scratch, or using open-source platforms such as WordPress? You'll find videos that fit your needs in this collection of courses. Learn at your own pace so you can walk through the process with the videos without missing a step, and get a certificate of completion to show off your skills.

A lifetime membership to Train Simple usually retails for $2,000. But you can get access to this huge collection of online courses for just $65 (approx. £44). That saves you 96% off the retail price, and is an unbeatable price for in-depth courses on the development skills you need to know best.