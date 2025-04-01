Evercade's new Neo Geo handheld console has a rare retro game everyone needs to play

The 14-game Super Pocket handheld features one of my all-time favourite games.

After months of teasing, Evercade finally revealed its Neo Geo lineup of consoles and game carts in its showcase, and it features a retro game rarity that is reason enough to buy the new Super Pocket or cart.

The new HyperMegaTech! Neo Geo Super Pocket features 14 built-in games, and the theme appears to be to shun some of the more familiar series – Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting, King of Fighters – in favour of including under the radar classics such as Metal Slug X, Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy, and the superb The Last Blade.

