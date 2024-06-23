These bizarre scented candles let you smell your favourite TV series

News
By
published

They're like low-fi 4D cinema for the home.

Binge Scene:Scents
(Image credit: Binge)

Despite myriad innovations over the years, our experience of television generally remains limited to two senses: sight and sound. However, an intriguing new product aims to change that, bringing smell in to the mix without Smell-O-Vision's complex and expensive need for gases and pipes (for TV deals, see our pick of the best Samsung Serif TV prices).

The Australian streaming platform Binge has launched Scene:Scents, specially crafted candles designed to release smells that match the scenes in a TV show. There are candles for three series so far. A collection for Colin From Accounts series 1 is described as combining scents such as eucalyptus, lemon myrtle, tonka Bean, freshly cut grass, aftershave and – er – 'dog piss'.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles