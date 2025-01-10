Adobe just stealth-released a game-changing AI app for VFX

TransPixar AI can generate video effects with transparent backgrounds.

Adobe TransPixar AI app; a robot and flames
(Image credit: Adobe)

The hope is 2025 is the year AI tools become actually useful, and a new Adobe model called TransPixar could be one of the year's hottest new AI tools you may not have heard of, and it follows Adobe's plan to make AI tools that have a use.

Quietly released by a team from Adobe Research and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, this TransPixar is an AI technology that could change how VFX is made for films and video games, for studios and individuals alike.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

