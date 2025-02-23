"It was one of the most complicated scenes we had to do" – how Paddington in Peru's Citadel was made

Features
By
published

Framestore reveals how Paddington's Peruvian bear-city was made.

Paddington in Peru continues to surprise as we dig into how it's visual effects were created. The film has a breathtakingly chaotic, near slapstick finale as the beloved marmalade-loving bear is chased around 'The Citadel', an ancient city ruin high in the Andes that acts as the gateway to El Dorado, Paddington's home. So how was it made?

After discovering why Paddington feels so real in our interview with Framestore London's VFX Supervisor Sylvain Degrotte, who explained how the animation behind the movie was made. Below we turn to Mark Curtis, VFX Supervisor, at Framestore Montreal, to discover how The Citidel was made.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
James Clarke

Visual effects journalist.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Making Paddington in Peru&#039;s character animation; a small bear in a red had sat in a jungle
Paddington in Peru's animation works because of one small detail
Making the VFX of Wicked; an Emerald City in a poppy field
How Wicked's magical VFX was made (and why a single scene was make or break)
Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King has been "very personal" - how the 1994 movie, Unreal Engine and pride in the craft brought the prequel to life
Making the visual design of The Brutalist; a man sits in a shadowed room
"There was a sense of scale and grandeur about every shot": How we made the ethereal visual design of The Brutalist
Elphaba sits on broom
Why Defying Gravity was Wicked's "most difficult sequence" to film
Alien Romulus; a xenomorph
How the art behind Alien: Romulus was made
Latest in VFX
Making Paddington in Peru&#039;s character animation; a small bear in a red had sat in a jungle
Paddington in Peru's animation works because of one small detail
Making Paddington in Peru&#039;s ruined city; An elevated, high-angle view showcases a section of a stone ruin, likely a historical site, with a person navigating the crumbling structures.
"It was one of the most complicated scenes we had to do" – how Paddington in Peru's Citadel was made
Making Wicked&#039;s flying monkeys; a CG screaming monkey
How Wicked's terrifying flying monkeys were created
Elphaba sits on broom
Why Defying Gravity was Wicked's "most difficult sequence" to film
Making the VFX of Wicked; an Emerald City in a poppy field
How Wicked's magical VFX was made (and why a single scene was make or break)
Person being lifted into air
"Blockbuster VFX on a streaming budget": How Netflix's The Manhattan Alien Abduction was created
Latest in Features
A group of people taking a selfie using the iPhone 16e.
7 reasons the iPhone 16e is a huge improvement on the iPhone SE 3
AI trends predictions 2025
How to use AI properly – 5 tips to help you get the most from the tech
How we made Ada; A digitally animated scene depicts two women in a grand, antique-style library, with one pointing.
How we made the "lush, handmade look" of animated series Ada
Cartoons of the 1950s - best animated movies of the 50s; A heartwarming animated scene depicts two canine characters sharing a meal of spaghetti and meatballs at a table outdoors.
Cartoons of the 1950s – the best animated movies from Lady and the Tramp to Animal Farm
Making Paddington in Peru&#039;s character animation; a small bear in a red had sat in a jungle
Paddington in Peru's animation works because of one small detail
Making Paddington in Peru&#039;s ruined city; An elevated, high-angle view showcases a section of a stone ruin, likely a historical site, with a person navigating the crumbling structures.
"It was one of the most complicated scenes we had to do" – how Paddington in Peru's Citadel was made