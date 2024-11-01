Making science cinematic: how a studio brings scientific datasets to high-end VFX

Lux Aeterna has worked on stunning productions like Our Universe, Secrets of the Neanderthals and the new series Solar System.

The award-winning VFX studio Lux Aeterna has built a reputation in effects for specialist factual television by transforming scientific concepts and data into breathtaking, cinematic scenes. The result makes science more accessible and entertaining – and has cemented its place as a leader in cinematic science-based visual effects.

Worked on prominent productions like 8 Days to the Moon and Back, Our Universe, Secrets of the Neanderthals and the new BBC Studios documentary Solar System showcases the studio passion for pursuing scientific accuracy while producing engaging, narrative-driven content. We delved deeper to find our more about how they work, which includes close collaboration with scientists and experts in various fields.

VFX from Secrets of the Neanderthals
VFX from Secrets of the Neanderthals

VFX from the new series Solar System
VFX from the new series Solar System(Image credit: Lux Aeterna)

