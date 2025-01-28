Unity-powered Mindshow puts animation directors on virtual sets

News
By
published

The real-time virtual production platform could transform animation workflows.

Mindshow
(Image credit: Mindshow)

Animation often requires a huge investment in time and money due to linear production constraints. Each step requires specialised animation software, from assets to previsualization to rendering, which can create bottlenecks. The production company Mindshow thinks it has a solution. It's launching its own Unity-powered enterprise-scale software.

Mindshow merges real-time rendering with asset ingest and character animation tools to cover the entire production pipeline, from storyboarding to final pass, in a single platform. It allows directors to step into virtual sets using VR and mixed reality headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest, and it's designed to be able to integrate new virtual production capabilities rapidly as more cutting-edge tools reach market.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles