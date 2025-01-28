Unity-powered Mindshow puts animation directors on virtual sets

Animation often requires a huge investment in time and money due to linear production constraints. Each step requires specialised animation software, from assets to previsualization to rendering, which can create bottlenecks. The production company Mindshow thinks it has a solution. It's launching its own Unity-powered enterprise-scale software.

Mindshow merges real-time rendering with asset ingest and character animation tools to cover the entire production pipeline, from storyboarding to final pass, in a single platform. It allows directors to step into virtual sets using VR and mixed reality headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest, and it's designed to be able to integrate new virtual production capabilities rapidly as more cutting-edge tools reach market.

Mindshow says its platform makes production more efficient, immediate and intuitive by enabling real-time animation that maximises the value of existing brand IP.

Features include:



Advanced Voice Integration: proprietary lip-sync technology converts pre-recorded audio into stylized animated facial performances and character movements.

Virtual Studio Cameras: directors can capture unlimited angles with multiple cameras using industry-standard lens settings, enabling iterations for instant control and review.

Motion Capture (mocap): generates real-time character expression leveraging industry-standard mocap suits to rapidly evolving camera tracking solutions like Meta Quest.

Asset Integration Pipeline: existing character libraries are easily converted into 3D models that are rigged for performance, maximizing the value of brand assets.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Powered by Unity's real-time engine, it puts enterprise-scale virtual production tools within reach of Unity's global developer community.

"Unity’s real-time 3D platform is designed to be scalable and flexible, giving creators the tools to push boundaries and explore new possibilities. Whether it’s integrating advanced tech or adapting to new workflows, our platform helps developers create captivating and innovative experiences," says Steve Collins, Unity's CTO. "When partners like Mindshow deliver accessible virtual production tools through an intuitive interface, it demonstrates Unity’s versatility in changing the game for animation, making studio-quality content easier to achieve."

Meanwhile, streaming veteran David Baron has joined Mindshow as COO. A founding executive at Hulu, Baron also held leadership roles at Fox Digital Media, Paramount, and Microsoft.

"Content distribution hit a historic inflection point when streaming put libraries of content at viewers' fingertips. Mindshow brings that same accessibility to creation,” he says. "Brands can now move from concept to delivery in one production cycle, turning characters into multi-platform properties across social, streaming, previsualization, and beyond. For the business of animation, this changes everything."

Mindshow is already available for licensing to select entertainment companies, sports organizations and consumer brands while continuing to offer its full-service production suite through its Los Angeles-based studio. For others, there's a waiting list.

To learn more, visit www.mindshow.com. For inspiration, see our roundup of the best animation styles.