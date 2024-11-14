Apple's latest Final Cut Pro update could spell doom for competitors

The first major update in 13 years is causing a stir.

Final Cut Pro 11
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple yesterday announced Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac, bringing an end to the 'X' branding that's been around for 13 years. Headline features include AI assisted tools such as Magnetic Mask and Transcribe to Captions – and they're causing a stir amongst the creative community.

Designed to take "full advantage of Apple's M-series chips", the new Mac version of Final Cut Pro perhaps represents Apple's most confident embracing of AI yet. Both Magnetic Mask and Transcribe to Captions are billed as tools that are only made possible by Apple’s Neural Engine. Take a look at our guide to the best video editing software for more options.

