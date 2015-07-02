12 essential design dates for your diary

A raft of creative and design-related events makes up an exciting summer diary, including D&AD New Blood today and the ever-inspiring Generate London in September. Here are 12 unmissable dates for your calendar from July to September 2015, in the UK and around the world...

When? Today!

Today! Where? Old Spitalfields Market, Shoreditch, London, UK

Hundreds of design graduates showcase their work looking for the opportunity that will launch their career, and at D&AD they came to the right place. This is the chance for studios and agencies scouting for talent to cherry-pick the best of the bunch, find peers to network with and be inspired.

When? Until 4 July 2015

Until 4 July 2015 Where? Business Design Centre, London, UK

In 2015, New Designers celebrates 30 years of discovering emerging design at London's Business Design Centre. The annual exhibit showcases over 3,000 of the most promising graduate talents from all over the UK, giving you the opportunity to buy new products, be inspired and discover new designers to commission.

When? Until 6 July

Until 6 July Where? Old Truman Brewery, London, UK

The biggest platform for the UK's up-and-coming creative talent, Free Range showcases new graduates with the opportunity to exhibit their work on an international level. The place to spot the latest trends and talent.

When? 23-25 July

23-25 July Where? Reading, UK

The world's foremost conference for non-Latin typeface design returns for another year. This time around the theme is 'Global design in practice'. Its programme is developed around the idea of type for real typographic applications, and how design adapts to evolving genres.

When? 07-09 August

07-09 August Where? Cleveland Public Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave, OH, USA

Promising 'three days that will change your life', WMC Fest is a community festival founded by Jeff Finley of the creative agency Go Media. Featuring 14 speakers and three panels, it's been compared it to SXSW or the 99% Conference but with an indie/DIY flavour.

When? 12-16 August

12-16 August Where? Denver, Colorado, USA

An annual conference presented by the non-profit Society of Typographic Aficionados (SOTA), an international organisation dedicated to the promotion, study, and support of typography and related arts.

When? 07-09 September

07-09 September Where? The Dome, Brighton, UK

Reasons is a three-day conference with a festival vibe, held annually in Brighton UK. Aimed at 'web designers, coders and anyone with a creative mind', it's always held on the first Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of September. This year's speakers include Stefanie Posavec, Robert Hodgin and Dominic Wilcox.

Where? Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh, UK (also worldwide - find your city here)

Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh, UK (also worldwide - find your city here) When? 16 September, 6-9pm

For the first time ever, during the week of September 14th to 18th, 28 hand-picked cities from around the world will be hosting their own free, one-night-only 99U Local event. On the 16th September, Edinburgh welcomes the event to the UK. Three three curated talks will share road-tested insights on making ideas happen, followed by a casual networking and drinks session.

When? 17-18 September

17-18 September Where? Grand Connaught Rooms, London, UK

Creative Bloq and Computer Arts' sister magazine, net, brings the Generate conference for web designers back to London. A source for inspiration, education and networking, this year's event is a two-day affair. This means you'll get even more insights and advice from top-class speakers, including Eric Meyer, John Allsopp, Josh Payton, Sara Soueidan, Rachel Andrew and more. For more info visit the Generate website.

When? 19-20 September

19-20 September Where? Moscow, Russia

Serebro Nabora is an annual international type conference held in Moscow. Type designers, graphic designers, calligraphers, and anyone interested in typography are invited to come to Russia and get together in a learning environment.

When? 19-27 September

19-27 September Where? Various venues, London, UK

First staged in 2003, LDF is one of the world's most hotly anticipated annual design events. The festival programme is made up of more than 350 events, exhibitions, installations, talks and debates staged by hundreds of partner organisations across the design spectrum.

When? 19-27 September

19-27 September Where? Southbank Centre, London, UK

Staged during and organised by the London Design Festival, the GDF is the agenda-setting event for design, and aims to challenge established thinking by presenting key global issues and linking them to opportunities in the design sector.

Sessions will feature David Adjaye, who will design an installation for Somerset House as part of the wider Festival programme, and Wolfgang Buttress, the designer behind the UK Pavilion at Milan Expo 2015.

