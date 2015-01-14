Discover how to design for the always-on user

People are connecting with brands, products and services like never before. As designers, this increasing connectivity pattern presents both an amazing opportunity and a great challenge. How can your brand embrace the ever-present customer and, not only connect with them, but give them the valuable content they desire?

net magazine is pleased to announced that Media Temple's Jon Setzen will be addressing these questions, and more, at Generate New York 2015 – net magazine and Creative Bloq's one-day, two-track conference for web designers and developers, held on 27 April 2015.

In his session, Setzen will look at how to examine, understand and design for the always-on user. He'll cover relevant case studies – in both the digital and physical space – that illustrate how designers are creating for the relevant moments you may not be thinking about.

Setzen should know. He designed and coded his first website in 1995 and, over the years, has worked with everyone from Alicia Keys to Nikon to MoMA. Since 2012, he has been the creative and UX director of permium web hosting company Media Temple, and he also runs the Los Angeles Chapter of CreativeMornings.

Stellar speaker lineup

Generate New York 2015 boasts some of the biggest names in web design. Alongside Setzen, Val Head will be discussing CSS animation; JoonYong Park, Dave Rupert and Anton Repponen are on board, with many others; and keynote speaker Mike Monteiro is set to close the day with a talk entitled 13 Ways Designers Screw Up Client Presentation.

Expect an inspiring mixture of practical, technical and motivational talks, plus valuable networking opportunities. You can find out more about Generate New York 2015 here.

