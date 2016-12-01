6 objects of web design wonder this December

If you're in need of a little web design inspiration, we're here to help. Here are six objects of desire for those of you immersed in the world of web design.
01. Plant
Version control in design just got really simple thanks to Plant, which integrates seamlessly with Sketch.
02. Client T-shirt
Don't wear it to work, but this 'The Client is Always Wrong' T-shirt tickled our funny bones.
03. Lytespark
Lytespark is an intuitive, instant platform offering meetings in your own branded video conferencing room.
04. Digital reality check
Rosenfeld Media is launching a new line of books entitled 'Digital Reality Checks'. The first in the series, by Theresa Regli, is on sale now.
05. ZCast
Podcasting iOS and web app for ZCast has relaunched with some great new features, including personal landing pages.
06. Designing for Sustainability
Designing for Sustainability by Tim Frick explains how to create speedy, user-friendly and energy-efficient digital products and services.
This article was originally published in issue 286 of net magazine, buy it here.
