6 objects of web design wonder this December

Plant: version control in design done simple

Version control in design just got really simple thanks to Plant, which integrates seamlessly with Sketch.

Probably best to wear a jumper over this if you want to wear it to work...

Don't wear it to work, but this 'The Client is Always Wrong' T-shirt tickled our funny bones.

Enable dynamic video chats in your web application with LyteSpark

Lytespark is an intuitive, instant platform offering meetings in your own branded video conferencing room.

Discover the real story about dam technology and practice

Rosenfeld Media is launching a new line of books entitled 'Digital Reality Checks'. The first in the series, by Theresa Regli, is on sale now.

Host a podcast with ZCast

Podcasting iOS and web app for ZCast has relaunched with some great new features, including personal landing pages.

Create speedy, user-friendly and energy-efficient digital products and services with some top advice from Tim Frick

Designing for Sustainability by Tim Frick explains how to create speedy, user-friendly and energy-efficient digital products and services.

