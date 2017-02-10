7 objects of web design wonder this February

Looking for some treats to kick start your creativity? Or maybe you're in need of some web design inspiration? Either way, these seven sought-after items are sure to keep you motivated.

Teach children as young as three the basics of coding with this award-winning wooden robot.

Keep your notes safe in style with this beautiful leather notebook cover

Protect all your latest and greatest ideas from the elements with this beautiful and stylish leather notebook cover from Bellroy. Preloaded with a free notebook, the cover closes magnetically and also includes space for a pen and up to six cards.

Lara Hogan shows you how to conquer your public speaking fears and deliver a knockout talk.

From Monotype and Google, Noto is a family of typefaces that supports every written language in the world. Wave goodbye to annoying white squares.

An elegant alternative to complex online calendars, this stamp helps you plan your day.

This flexible writing app is perfect for composing, syncing and storing notes on your Apple devices.

Apparently, the average person checks their email 11 times an hour. In this book, Jocelyn K. Glei explains how to regain your focus.

