"Neurodivergence is a skill": A day in the life of partner Guy Cornet

All the work that you’ve produced or have worked on should be your best, and something you’re proud of, but that’s a very boring answer!

I feel the work I’m doing now at Free is different to much of my career because I am fully invested in the development of our team and offering, and I get immense pride from seeing the team show off their work. The pride they show means it’s being done right, and the client feels that. They feel the joy of what excellent looks like, and they in turn are proud to show it to their peers and customers. That for me is real pride; the pride of others.

But moving away from the team at Free to jobs that I owned solely is a brand that allowed me to have complete creative freedom…PYPR.

PYPR was a mood enhancement drink that harnessed the active ingredients of the Kava plant (a tribal drink from the Pacific Islands). The ingredients cause relaxation and stimulates conversation, and a clever friend from New Zealand managed to extract it and put it into a carbonated fruit drink.

I was brought in as the creative partner and we launched it to the Dubai and Ibiza markets. I was given the exciting (but daunting) task of come up with all the creatives – delivering the identity, packaging, POS, advertisements, digital experience and events.

This gave me my first taste of budgeting, something I’d never thought too much about at other agencies. The art of trying to find the best way to get the most out of the creative process whilst managing the marketing spend.

Despite many late nights and all the pressure around the launch, it was the best experience I could have asked for. And seeing the product on shelves gave me a sense of pride and accomplishment. That’s what I love about what I do. You find yourself immersed in different cultures, communicating to different audiences through different products. It’s a real honour, and I find myself growing as a person with each brief I get.