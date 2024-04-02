"Neurodivergence is a skill": A day in the life of partner Guy Cornet

By Rosie Hilder
published

Guy of Free Partners explains how his dyslexia has made him who he is today.

Free Partners' founder Guy Cornet - white man in a black t-shirt on a black background
(Image credit: Free Partners)

Guy Cornet is creative director/partner at Free Partners, a London-based creative agency. In terms of what that means for his day-to-day – from brand and advertising concepts, to the design of websites, to the footer on Word templates, nothing goes out the door without his stamp of approval.

With 18 years working in a number of global branding and advertising agencies within the UK and the Middle East, Guy sees the big picture when creating brands. I caught up with him recently as part of our Day in the life series to chat about how he overcame his fear of public speaking, how dyslexia has made him who he is today and how he employs his signature Brand Anatomy to clients.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

