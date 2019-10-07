Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019: how to make huge savings this year

Black Friday and Cyber Monday is now just a matter of weeks away, meaning soon there will be plenty of opportunity for you to bag a top Black Friday deal.

So if there's some creative gear you've been eyeing up, then you might as well wait a couple of months before splashing your cash. If last year's Black Friday performance is anything to go by, we're set to see some fantastic deals for artists and designers. So what can we expect from Black Friday 2019, which these days also includes Cyber Monday 2019? And how can you get the best Black Friday deals? Let's find out.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019?

Before we dive head-first into the Black Friday deals we expect to see, let's first make sure you've got the dates marked in your diaries. Black Friday traditionally takes place on the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving, meaning this year it falls on 29 November.

That means Cyber Monday is 2 December this year, three days after Black Friday. While Black Friday is a frenzied cacophony of high street and online deals, Cyber Monday was originally conceived by savvy marketers as a way to sell more of their wares online, back when online shopping wasn’t as prevalent as it is today.

These days, Cyber Monday usually sees a wider range of deals across individual retailers. It's less about one-off discounts, and more about lower prices generally. Saying that, if stores need to shift stock they’ll follow up Black Friday discounts with further reductions on Cyber Monday – so expect one-off deals too. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday happening a little later this year, it may well be a good opportunity to get your Christmas shopping sorted.

Where will we see the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

While we can't say for sure where and what the best Black Friday deals will be, we can make educated guesses based on previous years. It's wise to keep an eye on any sought-after items throughout the whole of November, because Black Friday deals surface earlier and earlier each year. However, the best deals have historically happened later in the month, with retailers offering bigger discounts on the most expensive items, as well as accessories that might go with them. And typically, the best bargains are still reserved for Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves.

So what kind of items are we talking about? Here are our top predictions on the creative items you might have on your Christmas list this year.

01. Microsoft Surface range

The Microsoft Surface range has become hugely popular among artists and designers in recent years. The Surface Pro and Surface Go lend themselves well to the needs of a creative, so it was no surprise to see them fly off the shelves in some of the best Black Friday deals we saw last year.

Microsoft have been busy this year, recently announcing six new devices to its Surface range, all of which are aimed at a creative audience. With the release of these devices so close to Black Friday 2019, it's highly unlikely we'll see any discounts on these newer models. However, with the introduction of the new Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X, we will almost certainly see some great savings on the Surface Pro 6. A fantastic device in its own right, the Surface Pro 6 is currently one of the best tablets with a stylus around, so if you're not bothered about having the shiniest new Microsoft model, this will be a product to watch out for this Black Friday.

Bookmark our Black Friday Microsoft deals page for all the latest deals and updates on these popular devices.

02. Adobe Creative Cloud subscription

Adobe has offered big Black Friday deals in the past

Last year, creative software giant Adobe got stuck in all the Black Friday deals action, offering up to a whopping 40 per cent off a subscription to its Creative Suite of apps. That meant new subscribers could snap up Adobe’s entire collection of 20-plus creative desktop and mobile apps, and more, for just £30.34/€36.29/$22.99 a month, instead of £49.94/€60.49/$52.99 a month. And let's be honest, it doesn't get much cheaper than that (unless you're a student, where we have occasionally seen around 70 per cent off).

That said, Adobe offers other discounts throughout the year, so it's worth keeping an eye on our Adobe deals post. We expect that Adobe will get involved with Black Friday 2019, and the deals usually last a few days, so should be around on Cyber Monday 2019 too.

03. Apple iPad and iPhone

We expect to some great savings on various iPad models this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Apple has been busy this year, launching its new iPad Mini and iPad Air. With both now offering Apple Pencil support, these models are a great choice for busy creatives on the go. As shiny new additions to Apple's portfolio, we don't expect to see huge savings on these, but if there are any discounts to be had, we'll keep you posted.

But the best deals will almost certainly be on older – but still very sought-after – iPad models. For example, last year saw the iPad (2018) reduced to the bargain price of just $249 at Walmart, and it, unsurprisingly, flew off the shelves. If you're after a bit more power, the iPad Pro (2017) was reduced to $524.99 (from $649) at Walmart last year too. Whatever iPad model you're after, we have details of all the best iPad deals right now and will update as the best Black Friday deals drop.

If it's an iPhone XR you're in the market for, the latest iPhone has just dropped, meaning the ever popular 2018 model will likely see some pretty impressive savings.

It's worth noting that these discounts will come from retailers, rather than directly from Apple, which tends to only extend its Black Friday involvement to that of extra Apple gift cards when you make a purchase. Which is fine if you're a super-Apple fan, but not so great if you're only likely to buy one or two Apple products per year.

If you're looking specifically for an Apple tablet in these sales, make sure to bookmark our Black Friday iPad deals article, where we'll be posting details of all the biggest savings as soon as they are released.

04. Apple MacBook Pro

Oh MacBook Pro, how we wish you were cheaper

It's a firm favourite among creatives, but the MacBook Pro doesn't come cheap. So it's no surprise that a load of them got snapped up last year when B&H dropped the 2017 15.4-inch model to $2,149 (from $2,799). It may not be the newest version, but the MacBook Pro 2017 is still a highly capable and powerful machine. It's rare to see big savings like this on the latest Apple products, but if you're not worried about having the most up-to-date specs, you can save an absolute packet, and grab a great bit of kit while you're at it. And the place to do so? On our dedicated best Black Friday Macbook deals post, which will have all the biggest savings as and when they arrive.

05. Apple Watch

We don't know about you but keeping up with what version the Apple Watch is currently on is exhausting. That said, now there are a number of models (at time of writing the most recent model is Series 5), there's quite a high chance we're going to see some good savings on older (but still highly capable) devices.

If you really want to find a bargain, Series 1 and Series 2 are almost certainly going to be where its at. But if you want the option to have GPS and Cellular connections, go for the Series 3. Keep up to date with all the biggest offers over on our best Apple Watch deals post, which will include all Black Friday savings too.

06. Apple Airpods

Hold tight! You could save a packet on Apple Airpods later this year

Rounding up our Apple products Black Friday review is the company's controversial Airpods. Some people love them, others think they look weird/want the headphone jack back.

Last year, the biggest discount we saw was around £20/$30, which isn't much to shout about. However, with the new improved Apple Airpods (2019) out now, we're hopeful we'll see much better Black Friday Airpod deals in November. We'll keep you updated with any great offers that land via our dedicated best Apple Airpods deals post, so make sure to bookmark that page and check back nearer the time.

07. Wacom drawing tablets

Will there be any Black Friday deals to be had on the new Wacom Cintiq 16? Here's hoping.

It's tricky to find discounted Wacom products, which is why Black Friday 2018 was such a pleasant surprise for designers in the market for one. Various retailers dropped the price of Wacom's sought-after products, the best Black Friday deals seeing a whopping $200-$500 knocked off the popular Cintiq Pro range. Wacom has recently released its budget Wacom Cintiq 16. It'll be interesting to see if any Black Friday deals crop up on this already affordable creative pen display.

In a similar vein to Apple, it's rare for Wacom to offer discounts directly – if you want to make a saving, you're best looking at major retailers such as Amazon or Walmart. Alternatively, if you're on the hunt for a graphics tablet, but don't mind if it's not a Wacom, last year there were some great bargains on XP-Pens, so that could be one to watch out for. Better still, save yourself the hassle, bookmark this page and we'll bring you all the best graphic tablet deals right here.

08. External hard drives

Black Friday 2019 could help you make big savings on quality external hard drives

Okay, so it's not exactly the sexiest of items, but an external hard drive can form a vital part of a designer's toolset. And, as anyone who has one will attest, they don't come cheap. Last year, leading manufacturer Western Digital offered some decent savings on its 'My Passport' range, which for its 4TB option starts at around £90. We'll be keeping you up to date with any offers over on our best Black Friday external hard drives post, where you'll find all the lowest prices now and over the Black Friday period.

Look out for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 information and deals coming soon!