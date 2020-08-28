Final Cut Pro tutorials: Edit videos like a pro

Welcome to our guide to the best Final Cut Pro tutorials. Apple's macOS-only tool is one of the best video editing software programs around, with a comprehensive feature set that allows the creation of show-stopping video.

It's simple-to-use user interface means you can jump right in and start editing videos quickly. So whether you're new to the software, or a seasoned pro looking to hone your skills, there's a Final Cut Pro tutorial here to help.

01. Learn Final Cut Pro X in 20 Minutes

A comprehensive beginners guide to Final Cut Pro X presented by Stewart Carroll shows us around the software from beginning to end. There’s some assumed knowledge considering it’s a tutorial for beginners, and there’s a couple of slightly more intermediate skills to keep an eye out for, but on the whole this 20 minute video will have you up and running quickly.

It’s great to see Carroll introducing keyboard shortcuts early, rather than having viewers fish through hidden menus and drop-down windows, because this can hugely speed up the editing workflow. The main inspectors (video, color, and audio) are covered so that new users can approach FCP X from every angle.

02. Learn Final Cut Pro X - The Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning from a seasoned pro can sometimes leave you feeling left behind as they glide over certain tools and features that you’ve never heard of. But Totally Exposed puts those issues to bed with a unique tutorial where we learn alongside Neil, a beginner who has never used FCP X before, either.

The video covers things like importing, basic terminology, trimming clips, and adding music, as well as adding effects, titles, and exporting the final content. At over an hour long it’s certainly more of a trawling video than a quick guide. That said, it’s great for new users who are keen to take things a little slower and absorb the information gradually, over time.

03. 2020 Beginners Guide to Final Cut Pro X Video Editing

The great thing about this tutorial from Techkhamun is that although it’s designed to be a quick guide into FCP X, Mike actually takes his time between features and tools to explain what’s going on. Important events and selections are highlighted on-screen via animated titles which make it easy for newcomers to locate keyboard shortcuts and more.

04. How to color grade in Final Cut Pro X

Colour grading is a big part of post-production on a video edit, so learning how to control colour using the in-built features within Final Cut Pro X will give you a big step up. Here Daniel Schiffer takes you step-by-step through colour grading without plug-ins, so that everyone who has the software can take part. There’s even a couple of free adjustment layers which Schiffer includes with the class via a download link in the description.

05. Masking Transitions in Final Cut Pro X

Video transitions are used to move from one shot to another in a sequence. Most of the time you’ll probably be using the preset transitions that FCP X provides, but if you want to take things to the next level then using masks might be your best bet.

Coming to you from Mark Brown, this video covers the entire process of making your own transitions by using masks. As Brown shows us, masks can help the flow of footage by naturally transitioning between shots, or in some cases it can actually save a shot that was otherwise spoilt by pedestrians walking past the lens, or an extreme close-up on a miscellaneous object.

06. How To Edit Audio In Final Cut Pro X

If editing video footage wasn’t daunting enough, there’s also the added complexity of dealing with audio. That’s where Oliver from Motion Array Tutorials steps in. In this brief, but helpful tutorial we learn the basics of audio editing in FCP X including: reading the timeline waveform, discovering the audio effects tools, adjusting volume levels, and using audio effects such as equalisation to alter the audio waveform. So whether you just need to turn it up, or add some low-end bass presence to an authoritative voice-over, this video points out exactly where you need to go.

07. Multicam Editing with Final Cut Pro

Multicam editing, or putting video footage together of one scene from several different cameras filming at once, may seem like a high-end skill reserved for professionals. But actually, multicam editing is useful for even the beginner vlogger who wants to film themselves and their activity at the same time, but also wants to simplify the editing process.

In this video Tom Buck guides us painlessly through the basics of multicam editing in Final Cut Pro X. From folder structure, to import settings and camera angle switching, once you’ve finished this 12 minute video you’ll have a much better foundational knowledge for multicam editing.

08. 7 Interview Editing Tips in Final Cut Pro

Once you’ve got a handle on the basics of FCP X, it’s time to learn how to take the software functionality and apply it to create a well-structured finished video. These seven tips on editing an interview from George at Jam Punch aren’t just useful for interviews, but for all video editing workflows.

Learning how to structure the chronology of a film, adding multiple music tracks, and using stock footage are just some of the techniques included in this video that help take your film editing from amateur to pro-looking.

09. How to create Cinematic Titles in Final Cut Pro X

Werner, from MountMedia, demonstrates the importance of having cinematic titles that complement a video by taking viewers through the process of creating them. What we like about this tutorial is how Werner transforms the standard title with a general, uninteresting typeface that we’re used to seeing when setting it up ourselves, into a professional-looking title that fades in, within only a matter of minutes.

10. Fast Final Cut Pro Editing Workflow

After learning FCP X for a short while you’ll notice how video editing takes a long time when compared with the actual shooting of the footage. But take a few leaves out of Harv’s editing workflow and you should tidy up those extra minutes and hours for a much faster edit. In this video you’ll find out how to engage background rendering, how to synchronise video and audio without fiddling around with trimming clips, and a heavy reliance on the much faster keyboard shortcut options that come with the software.

