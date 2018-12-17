The best Christmas gifts for graphic designers

Designers can be a tricky bunch to buy Christmas presents for. Phoney fonts and naff products are all too prevalent on the high street, so this festive season let us help you out with some certified high-quality, sure-to-please, designer-approved gift ideas, to suit all tastes and budgets.

Best Christmas gifts for designers under £20/$25

01. Designer pin badges

Perfect stocking fillers for pin-lovers

Display your love for design

Great gift for anyone

Support indie makers

Enamel pins are for life, not just for Christmas! This is one bit of flair you'll be proud to wear. In fact, I love pins so much I had to include two... StudioCult based in NYC with their Pantone picking pin, and TwoGirlsCo in Bristol with their Designers Rule measuring pin have both created brilliant visual puns no designer will want to take off.

02. Oh Sh*t What Now? by Craig Oldham

Part book, part educational and motivational slap on the bum

Absolutely no nonsense

Beautifully tactile print

Matt Willey's Timmons typeface

Craig Oldham is not only one of this generations finest designers, he's also one of its sharpest and most vital voices – he writes brilliant books that are both useful and beautiful – no matter what career point you find yourself at. This book from Laurence King books is particularly helpful for the designer trying to figure out what's next, so it might just be the most valuable gift you could give.

03. Koh-I-Noor Clutch pencil set

Almost everlasting and practically indestructible designer pencils

Two different size pencils

Free rubber and spare leads

Hidden sharpener included

We couldn't resist sneaking this set in, because its an absolute bargain for the use you'll get out of it, and every designer needs a reliable (and virtually everlasting in this case) pencil in their pocket.

Best Christmas gifts for designers under £50/$75

04. Posca Black Pen set

The only black pens you'll need next year

7 pen range in black

Nib sizes from 0.7mm to 15mm

Writes on virtually anything

Uni POSCA markers are simply the raddest pens out there, their water-based pigment ink is lightfast, water-resistance and writes on virtually any surface without nasty bleed-through. Whether for an amateur doodler or a professional letterer, this set of 7 black pens with nib sizes ranging from 0.7mm to 15mm will be sure to go down well, but beware, they are addictive.

05. Design Dice

Take a roll of the dice on this genius design aid

Beautifully packaged

Tried and tested with students

Fixes creative block instantly

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign you can now order these smart designdice, which are the brainchild of Andy Neal. Give them a shake when you’re unsure where to start, are stuck and need a change in direction, or want to take a sideways leap in your thinking. They sadly can't do all your work for you, but they're basically the next best thing.

06. The Process is the Inspiration by House Industries

Finally, a House you can actually afford

4 beautiful paper stocks

Foreword by JJ Abrams

Metallic inks & spot varnishes

Almost a year ago House Industries co-founder (and one of the nicest guys in design) Rich Roat suddenly passed away. This fantastic book is a testament to the incredible company he, Andy Cruz and Ken Barber have created, and delves right into their process and portfolio. It is a beautiful piece of print you will probably want to order a couple of – one to keep and the other to give away.

Best Christmas gifts for designers under £100/$125

07. Logitech Slim Folio for iPad

Turn your iPad into a laptop with one click.

Easy to use

Portable

Stylus storage

Not compatible with older iPads

The Slim Folio from Logitech transform 5th and 6th generation iPads in to a laptop with just the click of a button. This robust, all-in-one keyboard case not only does a brilliant job at protecting your device, it also pairs via Bluetooth super-fast so you can enjoy hours of comfortable typing. The keyboard also comes complete with a full row of shortcut keys, so you can perform all your favourite iOS-specific actions. The perfect Christmas gift for busy artists and designers who are always on the go.

08. Computer Arts magazine

Give the perfect gift this Christmas for less

Inspiration overload

Learn from world-class creatives

Discounted subscription price

Our sister magazine Computer Arts offers insight and inspiration for the global design community. And it's not just for Christmas either – buy your designer friend a subscription and they'll get a new issue through their door every month.

Every copy includes in-depth analysis of trends, working practices and business issues, incisive opinions from the design world’s thought leaders, an inspiring roundup of the very best new work from the global design community, profiles of influential agencies, and behind the scenes access to cutting-edge design briefs. Plus, there are some ridiculous offers on this holiday season, so now's the time to buy!

09. Made by Folk Prints

Heavyweight prints from heavyweight creatives

Adorn your walls with affordable art

Hand edition in pencil

Uncoated fine-art paper

Earlier this year Formfiftyfive did a little pivot and became Made By Folk, with a focus on offering more beautiful prints and products. This typographic treat from lettering maestro Loz Ives (aka IdleLetters) is a limited edition Giclée Print that would look right at home on a wall in any studio, office or den, and is a mantra every creative will relate to.

10. Audible 12 book Annual Membership

Audiobooks are awesome and Audible has the lot.

Listen & sync across devices

200,000 audio programs

Expand your knowledge

Design can be a lonely profession at times – long hours spent staring at the screen or travelling – and sometimes you need more than a radio station, playlist or podcast for company. Audiobooks can let you travel the world, encounter new people and expand your mind without leaving your seat, and for around the price of a burger per book, this is a great value gift that will last well beyond Christmas day.

11. Stack Magazine subscription

A magazine-shaped surprise delivered every month

Curated publishing picks

Discover new titles

100% independent

Another gift that keeps on giving, Stack is a curated magazine subscription service which has been delivering the best of independent publishing to doors every month for over a decade. You'll discover all kinds of weird and wonderful things throughout the year, and each time one lands on your doormat it's like a little mini Christmas all over again.

12. Misc Goods Ceramic Flash

Don't drink and design!

Quarter-inch thick walls

Holds 11oz of liquid

Made in America

Tyler Deeb creates unique and beautifully designed miscellaneous goods, or as he puts it, "products with practical purpose – keepsakes which are set apart" manufactured in America and shipped around the world. From leather wallets to playing cards, hip flasks to deodorants – these are some of the most desirable goods money can buy.

13. Unit Editions Designers Republic A-Z

An A-Z of the influential studio The Designers Republic

Designed by Spin

Approx 512 pages

By Adrian, Tony & Mark Sinclair

It's almost impossible to put together a gift-list and not include a Unit Edition, the incredible design-publishing company founded by living legends Adrian Shaughnessy and Tony Brook. Their latest offering, still fundraising on Kickstarter at time of writing, is sure to be on every designers wish-list. Finally we get a book about the influential Sheffield studio The Designers Republic.

Best Christmas gifts for designers over £100/$125

14. Field Notes Desk Kit

The only little notebooks you will ever need

Printed & manufactured in the USA

Slick and sophisticated kit

Never miss an idea again

Field Notes, co-founded by Aaron Draplin & Jim Coudal, probably needs no introduction... these useful little notebooks have become the industry standard, and no designers pocket is truly complete without one. This Desk Kit includes a planner, 10 notebooks of various sorts for all your doodling and designing needs, a leather cover and pen – and it rules.

15. Jackery Laptop Powerpack

A powerful solution for designers on the move

Works outdoors

Safe, reliable and universal

Mac & PC friendly

There's little more infuriating for the train-travelling coffee-shop-hopping designer of today than running out of battery mid-work. This travel-friendly power pack will give your laptop the boost it needs to get you through the day, and with 3 USB outputs, you can also charge your phone/tablet at the same time.

16. IKEA Electronic Standing desk

Desks don't have to be boring, or stupidly expensive.

Good for your health

Adjusts electrically

Stain resistant & durable

We all know hunching over our work is doing terrible things to our bodies, so with a bit of Swedish help you can now set your skeleton free for a reasonable price with a standing desk from Ikea. This smart bit of kit transforms easily (and electronically) from a standing to sitting position, meaning you can keep things flexible – in more ways than one.

17. Apple iPad Pro

If you really want to make someone's year, look no further!

Powerful and portable

Increasingly useful for work

Thinnest ever design

Very expensive

Another staple of the wish-list, Apple continue to produce industry leading gear and the new iPad Pro line is hard to ignore – liquid retina display, intuitive gestures, 'all-screen' design, face ID, a super-duper 'bionic' brain (well, chip) and lots of other fancy features... With the news that Adobe apps are finally coming to the tablet in 2019 and the new Apple Pencil actually charges in a sensible way, this might be the time to sell that hardly used kidney and make someone very happy indeed.

18. Bellroy Slim Backpack

Help designers carry their accessories in style this Christmas

Holds up to 15" laptop

Lots of room

Stylish design

Fiddly magnetic clasp

Give the designer in your life some style this Christmas with this gorgeous Slim Backpack from Bellroy. The elegant design holds laptops up to 15 inches and has extra compartments for water bottles and chargers. There's also a handy discreet zipped pocket on the side for safe storage and easy access to your phone or pocket-sized notebook.

19. Classic Timor Calendar

Finally, a calendar you won't want to hide away

Inspired by railway signage

Available in black or white

A design classic

The classic Timor Perpetual Desk Calendar designed in 1967 by Enzo Mari has remained in production by Danese Milano ever since. This desk accessory will not only look great but more importantly help keep the designer in your life on schedule and hitting deadlines.

