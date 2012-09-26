Free Photo Editor app by Aviary

Come on developers! Can you not do a photo app icon that doesn't have the 'staring lens' graphic?

We can only assume that Aviary’s schtick here is to get bought by Yahoo! or the like; the Photo Editor by Aviary app is free, and the company lets other developers integrate its features for free, too.

While it lasts, at least, it’s good news for us. Essentially, there are better apps than this if you want to adjust and crop images (Luminance) or apply special effect filters (Instagram), but this is a good, basic free editor that you can start off with before spending money.

Photo Editor by Aviary is slick, simple, useful, and above all free

Its filters aren’t particularly attractive, but the toolset is good (including a surprisingly effective easy teeth whitener) and the interface is polished; the option to reorder and hide tools certainly caught our eye.

