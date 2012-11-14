Topics

Turn your iPhone into a projector

With the nifty little Aiptek MobileCinema i20, you can project multimedia wherever you are. Plus you can even use it as a spare charger for your iPhone.

Our Verdict

We prefer the i50S model, which fits the projector into a case, but this one is great if you only want it plugged in when it’s in use.

For

  • Good quality projection for size
  • Battery pack functionality
  • Good value

Against

  • Not as cool as the i50S
  • Still a lot of money

Aiptek produces several interesting pico projectors that come in various sizes and configurations, and the i20 you see here is at the budget end of the range.

It's tiny, there are no cables and it enables you to project all kinds of media onto a screen size of up to 50 inches (125cm) diagonal, at Q1080p (960 x 540) resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The internal battery also works as an extra battery pack for your iPhone or iPad, and it comes with special designed app for photo/video sharing, web browser and 'live view'.

The main draw with this projector, though, is its compact size, which makes it super-convenient to carry around for whenever you need it. See it in action here:

Key info

  • Works with: iPhone 3GS, 4, 4S
  • Price: $135/£122
  • Manufacturer: Aiptek
  • Resolution: 960x540px (Q-1080p)
  • Picture size: Up to 125cm (50in)
  • Dimensions: 60x114x46 mm
  • Weight: 78g

This mini-review was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.

The Verdict

7

out of 10

Aiptek MobileCinema i20

