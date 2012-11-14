Turn your iPhone into a projector

We prefer the i50S model, which fits the projector into a case, but this one is great if you only want it plugged in when it’s in use.

Aiptek produces several interesting pico projectors that come in various sizes and configurations, and the i20 you see here is at the budget end of the range.

It's tiny, there are no cables and it enables you to project all kinds of media onto a screen size of up to 50 inches (125cm) diagonal, at Q1080p (960 x 540) resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The internal battery also works as an extra battery pack for your iPhone or iPad, and it comes with special designed app for photo/video sharing, web browser and 'live view'.

The main draw with this projector, though, is its compact size, which makes it super-convenient to carry around for whenever you need it. See it in action here:

Key info

Works with: iPhone 3GS, 4, 4S

iPhone 3GS, 4, 4S Price: $135/£122

$135/£122 Manufacturer: Aiptek

Aiptek Resolution: 960x540px (Q-1080p)

960x540px (Q-1080p) Picture size: Up to 125cm (50in)

Up to 125cm (50in) Dimensions: 60x114x46 mm

60x114x46 mm Weight: 78g

This mini-review was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.

