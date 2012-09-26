Sifteo Cubes - interactive gaming blocks!

Sifteo cubes' accelerometer-based gestures are ideal for puzzle games

Sifteo cubes first came to light at a TED conference in February 2009 under the name 'Siftables', and although the name has changed the idea has not.

Sifteo cubes are a new type of interactive gaming system which allows people to play games over multiple touch screens and with simple accelerometer based gestures. Simply place a Sifteo cube next to another to expand the game world by up to 12 screens allowing for more content to be available - as well as seeing the bigger picture you might not get to see with only a few cubes.

Tilt, rotate, touch - there are many ways to interact within and between cubes

Each set up of cubes come pre-programmed with four games although more can be downloaded from the Sifteo online store for roughly $8-12, including a Legend of Zelda like game, puzzle game and even an educational game.

The pack comes in threes but you can interact between up to 12 cubes

One advantage of the new generation cubes is that you can now use them without the need for a dongle as the new sets come with a seperate base allows you to play Sifteo cube games anywhere without the need for a laptop.

Unfortunately the second generation cubes are not compatible with the first generation ones - although Sifteo are giving a $50 voucher off second generation cubes to those who have already bought the first generation ones as a way to make up for this.

The next generation cubes are due for a late November release in both America and the UK, and come in packs of three as well as individual add-on packs, which is something that was not available with the original cubes.

They will cost $129.95 for the three-pack and base, and $29.95 for individual packs.

Words: Chris Harries

Christian Harries is a final year product design student at Ravensbourne College of Design and Communication.

