In the next few weeks we'll be adding a review of Fireworks and Adobe's much anticipated Creative Cloud service (which will give users access to all Adobe apps for a monthly fee of £38 per month - for annual subscribers - and £57.17 for month-by-month subscribers).

Traditional Suites are still available, and will come in the following flavours (and for a full list of options, visit Adobe's Buying Guide):

Design Standard CS6 (£1032, or £219 to upgrade): includes Acrobat X Pro, Illustrator, InDesign and Photoshop

Web Premium CS6 (£1509, or £298 to upgrade): includes Acrobat X Pro, Dreamweaver, Fireworks, Flash Pro, InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop Extended

Production Premium CS6 (£1509, or £298 to upgrade): includes After Effects, Audition, InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop Extended, Premiere Pro, Prelude, SpeedGrade and Adobe Story.

Master Collection CS6 (£2223, or £397 to upgrade): includes Acrobat X Pro, After Effects, Audition, Dreamweaver, Fireworks, Flash Pro, Flash Builder, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom, Photoshop Extended, and Premiere Pro.

Whether you opt for a standalone app, a Creative Cloud subscription, or one of the various Adobe Suites, we've got all the info you need, including pricing, top features, and those all important system specs. Dive in our Adobe CS6 review!

Adobe CS6: Photoshop CS6

Adobe Photoshop CS6 is a major upgrade. Montage artists and retouchers will appreciate the new Blur and Liquify filters, the HUD controls and the ability to sort layers by type, and designers will value the new text and Shape tools.

Adobe CS6: Dreamweaver CS6

The web doesn't stay still, and new browsers and new technologies mean changes to your sites. With the explosion in mobile browsing, those changes are now bigger than ever before.

Adobe CS6: Illustrator CS6

Adobe Illustrator is the industry standard tool for vector drawing and illustration, used by a wide variety of creative professionals including editorial illustrators, identity designers, textile and pattern designers, UI designers, motion artists and many others.

Adobe CS6: After Effects CS6

Adobe After Effects has a huge user base in motion graphics and animation, so any update to the power of this venerable workhorse will be eagerly scrutinised by those working in broadcast and cross-media applications...

Adobe CS6: InDesign CS6

Although Adobe InDesign CS6 perhaps isn't the most glamourous or exciting of the apps within the CS6 roster, for designers and creative professionals alike, who use it extensively on a daily basis, any new additions are certainly worth taking note of.

Adobe CS6: Flash Pro CS6

Welcome to the new version of Adobe Flash Pro - Flash Pro CS6 (or 12 if you want to keep count). Over the last 24 months web development has seen a change in focus. Where rich content was the bastion of Flash and Flex, now HTML5 and various JavaScript libraries have taken on some of that responsibility.

Adobe CS6: Premiere Pro CS6

Premiere Pro is Adobe's stalwart desktop video editing tool, often outperforming rivals at the consumer end, but failing to make an impression on a broadcast market. Improvements to the Mercury Playback Engine may change that.

Adobe CS6: Creative Cloud preview

The Adobe Creative Cloud was announced on the 23rd April, providing creatives with a new way of accessing Adobe CS6, as well as other tools such as Typekit. Adobe has announced Creative Cloud availability from the 23rd May, and here's the nitty-gritty.