10 of the best magazine covers from 2015

Even with 'the death of print' still lurking around, art editors and directors across the globe are continuing to create astonishing magazine covers. You have to hold these cover designs in your hands to truly appreciate the craft that goes into them.

2015 has been another stellar year for originality, execution and style. Here, we pick 10 of our favourite magazine covers from across a broad range of publications.

Hattie Stewart lends her skills to this cover design

Back in 2014, Pitchfork launched The Pitchfork Review. As one of the biggest music websites in the world, it's no surprise that The Pitchfork Review looks set to become one of the best music magazines in the world too. This cover was particularly special, with illustrations by the wonderful Hattie Stewart.

Our favourite ImagineFX cover from this year

ImagineFX have had an incredible year in terms of covers – from the bright and the bold to the more subtle offerings, this cover for their 'The Beauty of Black & White' issue really took our breath away. With a Cellotouch lamination and CF Satin gold foil, it's a beauty. Top marks for art editor Daniel Vincent.

The illustration also features in the issue's cover article

This illustrated cover for net magazine issue 272 was a bold step in catching the reader's eye. Dark yet bold, the illustration was crafted by artist Juan Esteban Rodriguez with his previous clients including LucasFilm, Warner Bros and Wired.

Printed Pages celebrates the year of Kanye

Kanye West had a monumental year this year, with a headline slot at Glastonbury, the release of his fashion line and the birth of his son. Love him or hate him, you couldn't avoid him. Artist Eric Yahnker decided to celebrate the man, with this incredible cover for It's Nice That's magazine Printed Pages.

This Cosmo cover from January is their most daring yet

Designed by advertising agency Leo Burnett, this cover is part of a campaign for Karma Nirvana – the UK charity that helps victims of 'honour'-based violence.

This image aims to highlight the death of 17-year-old Shafilea Ahmed – a British-Pakistani woman who was suffocated and murdered by her parents, in front of her siblings, after she refused an arranged marriage back in 2004. The photo was taken by Erin Mulvehill.

CALMzine is a printed publication from male suicide prevention charity CALM

CALMzine is a printed publication from male suicide prevention charity CALM and this cover is up there with the greats from this year. Goldie was shot by Neil Bedford, with the redesign led by It’s Nice That art director Jamie McIntyre; it's a design that will certainly help to spread their incredibly important message.

04. Das Magazin

Artist Olaf Breuning has fun with this magazine cover

This cover from Zurich-based magazine Das Magazin immediately stopped us in our tracks. Crafted by artist Olaf Breuning, his hilarious use of props really makes the photography on this magazine cover pop. Keeping the yellow going throughout is also a nice touch.

The NME's redesign was rolled out by Studio Moross

2015 was a big year for NME – taking the plunge to go from a paid-for printed magazine to a free one, with a complete redesign rolled out by Studio Moross. The covers have caused a bit of controversy due to their cover stars but this end of year Grimes effort is without a doubt one of the best from the year. The photography was done by Steve Neaves.

GIF via Cover Junkie

Discovering this beautiful magazine cover via Cover Junkie, the simple yet effective illustration was created by artist Zubinski. Zeit is a magazine that uses two covers after each other in every issue and we think it's a delightful and wholly original concept. Especially this hairy number!

The issue focuses on the best studios around the UK

This cover was created by the incredibly cool Barcelona-based studio Vasava but all is not as it seems. To reveal the names hidden on the cover you're going to need to bring the heat. You can do that by giving it a vigorous rub, blasting it with a hairdryer, or giving the mag it's own hot water bottle. The finish was created by Celloglas.

