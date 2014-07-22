5 great examples of personalised social icons

Social media icons are an integral part of pretty much every website out there. Whilst some might opt for the traditional, others want to add a bit of personality for their contact information. Here, we've picked some of our favourite personalised social media icon designs that are bound to inspire you both onscreen and off.

We love the subtle changes to these social media icons

Brassai is a graphic designer and illustrator, hailing from Transylvania, Romania. Working as a freelancer since 2011, her interests include science fiction, physics, tennis, music, coffee and wine. This collection of personalised social icons perfectly showcases her overall style, from the thick outlines to the colour palette.

Simple yet effective, these social media icon designs caught our eye

Putnam's approach to his work is fun, personal, and always forward-looking. His goal is to combine craft functionality with fine art integrity and the exacting principles of design. Beginning with some pencil sketches on his moleskine turns into gorgeous illustrations such as these simple yet effective personalised social media icons.

There's something fishy about these personalised social media icons

Meg Robichaud is a Vancouver based designer and illustrator; splitting her time between ui design and illustration, they lead to all sorts of work such as pitch decks, infographics, iOS apps, stickers, mascots and ebooks. This brilliantly inventive set of fishy social icons gives the usual designs a breath of fresh air and cartoon fun.

Simple, clean and elegant, these social media icons will work wonders on the web

Taking inspiration from the long-shadow branch of flat design, Zee Que created these colourful yet simple social media icon designs. We think they'd be the perfect fit for almost any website, from a personal effort to a business offering, the icons are clean and fresh enough to pop.

05. David Sasda

Subtle, softer and full of texture, these are some brilliant social media icons

With a mantra of 'let's disrupt with delightful design and experience,' Sasda prides himself on creating exciting design through each and every one of his products. Using a softer palette, these social media icon designs go with a textural stance that showcases the simplicity of the icon designs.

Have you created some inspiring social media icons? Let us know in the comments box below!