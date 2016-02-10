Download these free Valentine's Day vectors

Valentine's day is slowly but surely creeping up on your calendar. So whether you're stocking up on a dozen roses or staying in and eating a tub of ice-cream on your own, there's no denying that these free icons could come in handy for your Valentine's vector art project.
Free Vectors have kindly gifted you with a direct download of the Valentine's and love-themed icons, that'll be perfect for any romantic creations. Simple but effective, love hearts have been encorporated into just about any scenario.
Perfect for web use, these icons may even make the mose cynical creatives fall in love with the most romantic day of the year. Click here to directly download the zip file, including PSD, PNG, EPS, AI and SVG versions.
