Creative director Vince Frost talks ten years in design

On Tuesday September 24, internationally renowned designer Vince Frost, founder and executive creative director of iconic Sydney studio Frost* Design, will become the latest in a long line of design legends to speak at the Typographic Circle’s exciting programme of monthly London-based lectures.

During his evening talk, entitled 'Same Shit, Different Country', the graphic designer will look back over the past 10 years of Frost* Design. He'll give attendees an insight into his career and a rare opportunity to see him speak on this side of the globe.

As Frost says: "My journey to Australia from London was in search of a better work-life balance. Only to discover that my passion for helping people is nothing to do with where I am in this incredible world."

"It's something that genuinely comes from inside. Years of counselling, yoga and a number of distraction tactics failed to cure me. I am no longer fighting my internal desire of designing 24/7. I am grateful to live a full and exciting life in which thankfully, making things better is an endless task."

Tickets for Same Shit, Different Country are now sold out, but Computer Arts will be at the KWT ad agency in London's Knightsbridge, live-tweeting from the event from 7pm via @computerarts, followed by a full report on this very site.

Join the Typo Circle

Typographic Circle is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to "bring together anyone with an interest in type". Previous speakers have included Stefan Sagmeister, Ken Garland, Jonathan Barnbrook, Anthony Burrill and many more.

"Our programme of Typographic Circle events has been designed to inspire, enlighten and provoke discussion on typography and design in a highly social environment for anyone interested in the industry," says Louise Sloper, head of design at BETC London and a Typographic Circle committee member.

Book designer David Pearson will be presenting the next talk, on October 24, while 8vo co-founder Hamish Muir is pegged for November 28.

You don't need to be a member of Typographic Circle to buy a ticket for the organisation's events, but there are benefits to membership. You'll find out about upcoming events in advance, receive discounted tickets and access to members-only events (as well as gain a free copy of the award-wining Circular magazine, designed by Dominic Lippa and his team at Pentagram). More info here.

Words: Julia Sagar

Liked this? Read these!

Going to any great design events? Tell us in the comments!