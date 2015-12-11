Add power to your smartphone with Zus Smart Charger

Most tech makes our lives easier by providing an extra bit of convenience, but it's too often a one-size-fits-all approach. Imagine a tool smart enough to know exactly what your device is and how to make the most of it. That's what you'll get with the Zus Smart Car Charger and Locator, on sale now for just $29.99 (approx. £20).

You can get the convenience of a USB charger in your car with a slick style that will look great with your mobile devices when you get the Zus Smart Car Charger and Locator. It can charge your device at two times the standard speed, meaning you'll never have to deal with a dead battery. And when you can't find your vehicle, you can tap into the Zus app and check where you car is thanks to the locator feature built in to the charger.

The Zus Smart Car Charger and Locator usually retails for $50, but you can save 40% off the retail price. That means you'll pay just $29.99 (approx. £20). It's a great price to pay for a handy and stylish accessory, so grab this deal today!