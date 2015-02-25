New home printer creates textiles from your designs

You could see your designs on textiles with this innovative new printer

3D printing took off in a big way in 2014, with products big and small created in an innovative - and now affordable - way. Now, it seems, the printing game is stepping up once again with the new SureColor F7170 - a machine that allows you to print your designs straight onto textiles.

It's the latest in a line of digital dye-sublimation printers for textiles, with Epson hosting a surprisingly popular showcase of the clothes it can produce at New York Fashion Week. The show featured 11 early users of the on-demand technology, including Ay Not Dead from Argentina, Pilar Briceño from Colombia, Esosa from New York City, Maggie Barry from Los Angeles, and Pineda Covalin from Mexico.

With innovative new technology like the SureColor F7170 printer, it's only a matter of time before you can branch out into fashion and homewares. The runways at next year's New York Fashion Week might just feature your patterns, designs and finishes.

[via ecouterre]

