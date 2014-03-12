Are these geometric clothes the fashion of the future?

Are these the sci-fi looking clothes of the future?

We know you all love your geometric designs - with geometric patterns and geometric tattoos increasingly popular among the creative community. And one such creative is Icelandic designer Sruli Recht, who's taken geometric design to a new level with these designs for a range of futuristic fashion.

Recht explains the concept as: "The simplified disastery of polygonal geometry - breaking the body down into a pixelated memory." The clothes are made from "walnut wood material on a wool base. Once grown, the wood is deconstructed into pieces, and then attached to a textile base, creating a material that is half wood, half textile, and completely fragmentary."

So what do you think? Will we all be wearing polygons next season? We'd love to hear your views in the comments!

Find out more about this project over on Recht's Behance page.