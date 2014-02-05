Stunning geometric tattoos will make you want to get some ink

We love the bold execution of colour and shape

It's no secret that creatives love tattoos, with designers showing off their tattoos here at Creative Bloq and plenty of tattoo designs providing inspiration for new work. Combine this with our love of geometric designs and you've got yourself the work of Russian tattoo artist Sasha Unisex.

Combining precise shapes and bold, in-your-face colours, these tattoos are quite simply a thing of beauty. The geometric aspect makes them triumph over the usual tattoo offerings, with Sasha's creations proving a hit across the world.

Operating out of her studio in St. Petersburg, it seems Sasha is booked up for months in advance with just about every tattoo lover wanting a piece of her art on their body - who can blame them?

See more tattoos over on the Sasha Unisex Instagram.

