Using your iPhone as a webcam is a game-changer

Did you know you can actually use your iPhone as a webcam? Okay, maybe you knew it, but do you know how much better your livestreams could be if you explored the full range of functionality? I tried it and was shocked at how much I could do.

For content creators, camera quality is one of the most important considerations. If you're streaming live, the last thing you want is for your video to look washed out or for the footage to be unstable. But the average webcam, inbuilt or external, has a distinct lack of features that are found on the best camera phones, like the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, which are known for recording stunning video. So, if you have a Mac to go alongside your iPhone, you can use the phone's brilliant camera to film instead of a standard webcam.

But how do you do it, and what exactly can you do? Here's a step-by-step list of how to set up your iPhone as a webcam, and all you need to know about why you should do it.

How to use iPhone as a webcam

Apple's continuity camera function makes all this easy - as it automatically registers your iPhone as long as your two devices are linked to the same iCloud account and you have the latest iOS on both (and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are both turned on). Then...

Open an app that uses the camera

Make sure iPhone is selected in the app's webcam settings

That's it! The continuity app will do the rest

Even cooler, you can make your Mac automatically register the iPhone as a webcam on some apps just by making sure the two devices are next to each other. Just make sure your iPhone has the following:

Have a locked screen

Be stationary

Not be lying flat

Have unobstructed cameras

What else can you do?

The benefit for content creators is you can use video effects, like Studio Light, whilst you're filming, making for better quality and visuals. You can use one at a time or all three. These are the effects on offer:

Centre stage: Puts you in the centre of the frame

Puts you in the centre of the frame Studio light: Illuminates your face and blurs the background

Illuminates your face and blurs the background Portrait: Keeps you in focus

Keeps you in focus Desk View: Shows a top-down view of your desk

How? With the continuity camera open, click control centre on the top right. You can pick from the video effects there.

