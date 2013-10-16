Stunning set of illustrations adorn artistic poker cards

54 artists collaborated on the 'Playing Arts' deck of cards

A deck of cards can provide the perfect canvas for any artist or illustrator - proving an endless array of variations, characters and layouts. We've come across plenty of inspiring custom playing cards here at Creative Bloq, including a Reebok tribute and a CMYK collection.

'Playing Arts' is a new project put together by online magazine Digital Abstracts, where 54 artists from around the world each designed a new card for a deck of poker cards. Each is able to showcase their style and originality on each single card.

Currently seeking funds on Kickstarter, the artists involved in the project include David Mack, Conrad Roset, James White and Sara Blake, Gary Fernández, and Chuck Anderson.

Fund Playing Art over on Kickstarter.

