Hit me! CMYK playing cards for game-loving designers

Stop what you're doing! The playing cards have been reinvented! Okay, so maybe not completely reinvented but we have almost certainly fallen in love with these CMYK cards from Hundred Million. Any one for a game of snap?

All traditional aspects of playing cards have been removed for this CMYK series

Brilliantly stripping away all the heritage and history of good playing card design, the team at Hundred Million have removed everything they could to make cards fit for a creative. The suits have been swapped for the printer's choice of ink: Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Black, and the design on the back created from the kind of utilitiarian registration marks and checks usually never seen by the public.

Clever, simple and as easy as ever to use - the cards are coloured by different opacities of ink, creating an amazing gradient when fanned out in your hand during that tense poker game. Priced at only $14 (£9) we think these cards are a creative steal.

